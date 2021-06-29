Axis Bank chooses AWS to hasten digital transformation

Bengaluru

Axis Bank has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its digital transformation.

“Cloud is transforming the financial industry and we are delighted to help Axis Bank build and grow a suite of digital banking services that evolve with technology changes, introduce new payment modes, and support evolving consumer and business needs in India,” said Puneet Chandok, president, commercial business, AWS India and South Asia, AISPL.

The bank has over 800 people for digital projects and also an engineering and design team of 130 people.

Axis Bank has over 200 million customers who increasingly demand new and innovative digital banking services, including digital deposits, digital loans, and digital credit cards, to better manage their finances, as per an AWS statement.