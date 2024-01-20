Australian menswear brand ‘aussieBum’ introduces products in India

January 20, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Australian menswear brand ‘aussieBum’ has introduceds its products in India and hopes to source from Indian manufacturers in the future.

According to Sean Ashby, its founder, the brand has manufacturing facilities in China, Bangladesh, Thailand, and Vietnam and sells in over 120 countries. “We are now creating ranges exclusively for India,” he said.

The company plans to strengthen its brand awareness in the market before its get into manufacturing in India. With most of its sales coming from direct-to-customer, e-commerce platform, “business has thrived” despite the stress faced by the textile industry world-wide, he said.

