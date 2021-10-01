Aurobindo Pharma MD resigns

HYDERABAD

01 October 2021 22:09 IST

Drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma on Friday said N.Govindarajan has tendered resignation as its Managing Director and as a Director on the Board.

Stating that he has resigned due to personal reasons, the company said Mr. Govindarajan will be relieved from the services of the company effective from the close of business on December 31.

His resignation was considered and accepted by the Board of Directors at its meeting on Friday. The Board places on record its sincere appreciation for the remarkable contribution made by Mr. Govindarajan during his tenure with the company and wishes him the very best in his future endeavours, the company said in a filing to the stock exchange.

The company said the Board also took note of the appointment of S. Damodharan as Chief Operating Officer for the API vertical as well as appointment of P.Yugandhar as the Chief Executive Officer of Eugia Pharma Specialities Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company focused on generic injectables and oncology business.