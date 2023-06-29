ADVERTISEMENT

Aurobindo Pharma arm in Puerto Rico to halt production for expansion works

June 29, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Aurobindo Pharma’s wholly owned step-down subsidiary in Puerto Rico, Auro PR Inc., will halt manufacturing to facilitate a restructuring of its facility from next month.

The restructuring will enhance production volumes and is to be undertaken on completion of commitment for product supply to third party by early July. Auro PR, thus, will not be conducting any manufacturing activity until the repair/restructuring is complete, Aurobindo said in a filing on Thursday.

The firm, however, did not mention the timeline for completion of the restructuring and by when the wholly owned arm would resume manufacturing. The wholly owned subsidiary had contributed 1.76% of the consolidated turnover in the previous year, the drugmaker said. Aurobindo had reported an almost 6% increase in total income last fiscal to ₹25,145.9 crore (₹23,775.8 crore).

