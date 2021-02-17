Ashok Leyland increases clean energy sourcing

Chennai

17 February 2021

Ashok Leyland Ltd, the flagship company of the Hinduja Group has increased the sourcing of clean energy to 60% for its countrywide operations from 32%.

Right now, 75% of the energy consumption in Tamil Nadu and 60% throughout India is procured through the solar rooftop, solar ground mount, and wind-based renewable energy, said the company in a statement.

Hinduja Renewables, part of the Hinduja Group, has built a 75MW solar plant for Ashok Leyland in Tamil Nadu. It is one of the largest, group-captive solar plants in India serving a single client. The plant is expected to generate over 120 million units of power annually.

This project will enable ALL to significantly reduce its carbon footprint, thereby helping it achieve its sustainability goals. The Hinduja Group is evaluating its operations globally and has planned similar ESG initiatives across the different companies, said Shom Hinduja, president, Alternative Energy & Sustainability Initiatives, Hinduja Group.