Ashok Leyland bags ₹800-cr. order from Indian Army

July 17, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (ALL) has bagged an ₹800 crore order from the Indian Army.

The contracts awarded also include the procurement of Field Artillery Tractors (FAT 4x4) and Gun Towing Vehicles (GTV 6x6), the commercial vehicle manufacturer said in a statement.

The FAT 4x4 and GTV 6x6 are specialised vehicles employed by the artillery for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Over the course of the next 12 months, ALL will deliver these ‘cutting-edge’ vehicles to meet the requirements of the Indian Army.

“The defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the defence mobility vehicles business. This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces,” Ashok Leyland MD & CEO Shenu Agarwal.

“ALL has invested in the development of mobility platforms ranging from 4x4, 6x6, 8x8, 10x10 & 12x12 for various applications and operational requirements of Indian Armed Forces. These platforms are indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by ALL and contribute significantly towards import substitution,” said Ashok Leyland President, Defence Business, Amandeep Singh.

