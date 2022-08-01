Apollo unveils tyres for e-vehicles

The company introduced Apollo Amperion for the passenger vehicle segment and Apollo WAV range for the two-wheeler segment.

August 01, 2022 19:38 IST

Apollo Tyres Ltd. has rolled out tyres for both electric passenger vehicles and two-wheelers.

On Monday, the company introduced Apollo Amperion for the passenger vehicle segment and Apollo WAV range for two-wheelers for the domestic market, the leading tyre manufacturer said in a statement. In the next phase, it proposes to cover motorcycles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apollo Amperion would cater to the EVs in hatchback, compact SUV and sedan segments. It has also received fuel savings label with 5-star rating for the PV category by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency.

Apollo WAV would cater to the majority of high-powered electric scooters.

“We are already in discussions with multiple OEMs in India to supply these tyres for the EVs, and will be targeting a lion’s share in the EV space in India, in both PV and two-wheeler segments,” Satish Sharma, president, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said.