Anup Purohit appointed Wipro’s CIO

11 June 2021 23:07 IST

Wipro appointed Anup Purohit as chief information officer. He would report to Sanjeev Singh, chief operations officer, the company said.

Prior to the current role, Mr. Purohit served as CIO at Yes Bank and was in charge of spearheading business technology transformation and digital innovation strategy for the bank. He also worked with financial institutions such as RBL, Barclays and JPMC in leadership roles.

