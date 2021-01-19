Anarock acquires tech platform ApnaComplex

19 January 2021 22:30 IST

Real estate services firm Anarock Group on Tuesday said it has acquired society and apartment management property technology platform ApnaComplex.

“A 10-year rich B2C technology player, ApnaComplex was acquired for an undisclosed sum from NestAway Technologies, India’s leading rental housing operator funded by Goldman Sachs, Tiger Global, UC-RNT Fund, IDG India, Chiratae Ventures and InnoVen Capital,” the company said in a statement.

Anarock Group chairman Anuj Puri said, “From buying and selling homes to managing and maintaining them, real estate digitalisation is now a root concept.We are ready to invest aggressively in this platform to bring in the required product features and to hire key talent to help deliver value to all stakeholders.”

He added that the acquisition rationale is to extend innovative features and tech upgrades for homeowners, residents, society managing committees, as well as facility and security management teams.