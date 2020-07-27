Amara Raja, Blaze form JV for IoT devices

HYDERABAD

27 July 2020 22:43 IST

Amara Raja Group and Blaze Automation will set up a joint venture(JV) to develop and make IoT devices for the global market.

Amara Raja Blaze Technologies will be a full service provider of ‘concept-to-product’ and establish a centre of excellence (CoE) focussed on product innovation and world-class manufacturing services for IoT-based devices.

The CoE will help customers from proof-of-concept to prototyping and mass manufacturing of products related to home/building automation, intelligent lighting, enterprise automation, energy management, elderly care and wearable devices, a release on Monday said.

Advertising

Advertising

Amara Raja Group vice- chairman Jayadev Galla said “we will lend our ex pertise in manufacturing and leverage Blaze’s design credentials to provide turnkey solutions made and designed in India.”

Blaze chairman Arjun Valluri said the JV will deliver on its promise of faster time-to-market for innovative IoT products for global customers.