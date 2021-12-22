Akasa Air unveils logo

New Delhi

22 December 2021 22:24 IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala promoted Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its logo which includes the symbol A along with the tagline, ‘It’s Your Sky’. The brand colours are orange and purple.

“The Rising A is inspired by elements from the sky. It symbolises the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing. ‘It’s Your Sky’ is the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds,” the airline said in a statement.

