Adi Godrej to step down from Godrej Consumer board

MUMBAI

04 August 2021 21:48 IST

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd. has announced that Adi Godrej will step down from its board from September 30. However, he will remain as chairman emeritus.

The company has also announced the resignation of its CFO and Company Secretary V. Srinivasan effective September 1.

Sameer Shah, current head of finance and investor relations, will take over as the CFO.

The company on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit for the first quarter rose to ₹413.66 crore from ₹394.88 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total income increased to Rs 2,915.35 crore from Rs 2,349 crore in the year ago period.