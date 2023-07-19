ADVERTISEMENT

ADB retains India's growth forecast at 6.4% for current fiscal

July 19, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:19 am IST - New Delhi

The inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline, says the ADB

PTI

The Asian Development Bank has forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, retained India's economic growth forecast at 6.4 per cent for the current financial year and 6.7 per cent for the next, saying robust domestic demand will continue to support the region's recovery.

In an update to its Asian Development Outlook, the ADB said inflation is expected to continue to fall, approaching pre-pandemic levels as fuel and food prices decline. It forecast 3.6 per cent inflation this year for developing economies in Asia, and 3.4 per cent in 2024.

Also read: Growth in India is expected to slow to 6.3% in FY2023: World Bank

The Indian economy grew 7.2 per cent in the 2022-23 fiscal ended March 2023.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
As exports shrink amid global uncertainty, no clear target for the year

"Asia and the Pacific continues to recover from the pandemic at a steady pace," ADB Chief Economist Albert Park said.

"Domestic demand and services activity are driving growth, while many economies are also benefiting from a strong recovery in tourism. However, industrial activity and exports remain weak, and the outlook for global growth and demand next year has worsened, Mr. Park added.

In April, the ADB had projected that India's economic growth is expected to moderate to 6.4 per cent in the current financial year due to tight monetary conditions and elevated oil prices.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US