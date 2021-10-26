Adani eyes infrastructure ventures in Sri Lanka

Gautam Adani

COLOMBO

26 October 2021 23:05 IST

Gautam Adani meets President, PM

The Adani Group will explore infrastructure partnerships in Sri Lanka, apart from developing a Colombo Port terminal, chairman Gautam Adani said following meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

“Privileged to meet President @GotabayaR and PM @PresRajapaksa. In addition to developing Colombo Port’s Western Container Terminal, the Adani Group will explore other infrastructure partnerships. India’s strong bonds with Sri Lanka are anchored to centuries’ old historic ties,” Mr. Adani tweeted on Tuesday, referring to the eponymous group’s $700 million port-terminal deal, with a local partner and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority.

Mr. Adani, who had a private meeting with President Gotabaya on Monday, called on PM Mahinda on Tuesday, sources in Colombo said.

A team from the Indian group visited the northern Mannar district to inspect a wind-power farm, officials of the Ceylon Electricity Board were quoted as saying in local media.

The top Indian businessman’s visit to Colombo comes less than a month after the Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla’s visit, when bilateral talks included possible collaborations in the energy sector. President Gotabaya has said his government would accord ‘high priority’ to sustainable-energy development, with the aim of harnessing renewable sources for 70% of the country’s energy requirements by the year 2030. Further, Mr. Rajapaksa has sought investment rather than loans to develop the country’s economy that is experiencing its worst downturn in decades.