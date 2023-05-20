Achieved 100% Zero Waste-to-Landfill stamp for production units, says Sterlite Technologies

May 20, 2023 10:10 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - MUMBAI

Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) said it has already achieved part of its sustainability goals for 2030.

“We have already achieved 100% Zero Waste-to-Landfill certification for our manufacturing units, demonstrating our strong commitment to sustainability,” said Akanksha Sharma, Global Head ESG & Digital Sustainability Practise, STL.

“We have made progress in water positivity, with our Indian units being zero liquid discharge certified. Collaborating with the World Bank in water-deficit regions like Aurangabad, we aim to enhance water security and promote sustainability in villages,” she said.

The company’s 2030 sustainable goals include achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, 100% Zero Waste to Landfill certification for its manufacturing facilities, becoming water-positive, implementing sustainable sourcing, and conducting life cycle assessments for all its products.

STL announced in March that it had adopted the Science-based Targets initiative (SBTi) for more transparent and detailed carbon monitoring, control, and disclosure.

To achieve its net-zero vision, the company has focused on reducing energy consumption and transitioning to green energy sources.

Through efforts across its value chain, it has already avoided 15,000 tons of CO2 equivalent in carbon emissions, Ms Sharma said.

It has taken several steps including upgrading machinery and technology to improve energy efficiency which is a key focus.

“Our initiatives include installing a 100-kWh solar power plant at our Dadra facility, generating over 750,000 units of electricity annually. We are also transitioning from diesel to battery-operated forklifts, with 66% of our fleet now electric,” she said.

In terms of its carbon footprint, in FY22, encompassing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, the company recorded 237,035 tCO2. “However, our energy-saving efforts resulted in saving over 35,000 GJ of energy and avoiding 7,500 tonnes of carbon emissions in the same period,” she said.

Through these measures, the company aims to reduce its environmental impact and inspire others to adopt sustainability practices.

Embracing renewable energy, transitioning to electric vehicles, and optimizing energy consumption are all part of its commitment to creating a greener and more sustainable future, she said.

Towards sustainability, she said the company recently took a step by replenishing 1.4 billion litres of water in 12 villages located in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

“This achievement was made possible through our water resilience programme, a collaborative effort between our company and the Village Social Transformation Foundation (VSTF). The programme aimed to enhance water and sanitation management in the region, contributing to the well-being of the local communities,” she said.

To enhance its water management practices, the company has implemented a range of systematic and sustainable measures.

These include the installation of sensor-based sewage treatment plants (STPs) equipped with automated dosing systems and dashboards at all our manufacturing plants, she said.

“Through these comprehensive water management measures, we continue to make progress in minimising our water footprint, conserving resources, and contributing to a more sustainable future,” she said.

The company has adopted waste management as one of the most fundamental ways to drive its sustainability agenda.

“Our approach to waste management is to eliminate waste and optimally use available resources. We ensure that the vendors we choose to do business with are also environmentally conscious and are approved by the Pollution Control Board,” she said.

“Our procurement of raw materials and supplier selection is based on a robust sustainable sourcing policy that includes both environmental cognizances as well as concern and respect for human rights and business ethics,” she added.

Over the last year, she said, the company has made considerable efforts to support and expedite the shift towards sustainable sourcing across all aspects of its business.

“This has resulted in integrating ESG criteria into the selection of suppliers as part of the due-diligence process for the Optical Networking business,” she said.

“We undertake supplier assessments and audits regularly to ensure our suppliers adhere to our values and policies regarding environmental issues including waste disposal, human rights, fair labour and anti-corruption,” she further said.

Ms. Sharma said the company has started using co-processing in partnership with cement companies as one of the disposal and management solutions, which helps convert waste to energy.