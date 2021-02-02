Accenture to buy cloud native firm Imaginea

Bengaluru

02 February 2021 22:20 IST

Accenture has agreed to acquire California-based Imaginea, a cloud native product and platform engineering firm, that has several offices and a large employee base in India.

Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The acquisition would add 1,350 cloud professionals to Accenture, bringing a cloud native, full stack engineering team with cloud data and cloud modernisation skills across multiple platforms from Amazon Web Services, Azure and Google Cloud Platform, as per an Accenture statement.

Kishore Durg, global lead, Accenture Cloud First Integrated Cloud Services, said, “Imaginea puts us in an even stronger position to accelerate innovation across diverse industries, drive complex change and create lasting value.”

Imaginea currently advises more than 200 global clients to deliver cloud-first transformations.