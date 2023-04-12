ADVERTISEMENT

Aavishkaar Capital invests Rs 16 crore in INI Farms

April 12, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

ESG First Fund, managed by Aavishkaar Capital, an Aavishkaar Group company and set up in partnership with KfW, a German state-owned development bank, has announced its first investment of ₹16 crore ($1.95 million) from the ESG First Fund into INI Farms.

Founded in 2009 by Purnima and Pankaj Khandelwal, INI Farms is an exporter of fruit and vegetable crops with pan-India operations spanning contract farming, aggregation, supply chain management and serving food retailers globally. 

INI Farms is working together with AgroStar, an agri-tech firm having built an agronomy advisory center, a digital farmer network with over 5 million users, and a retail network of over 2,000 stores.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Purnima Khandelwal, CEO & Co-founder, INI Farms said “This investment will provide us with a great opportunity to grow multi-fold with expansion into the entire agriculture output business and leveraging our strong supply chain capabilities.”

Abhishek Mittal, Partner- Credit - Aavishkaar Capital said,  INI along with Agrostar, is well placed to meet the demands of global markets while empowering farmer at the back-end.  We are committed to empowering such businesses with non-dilutive and flexible financial solutions that are better aligned to their growth needs.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US