Wipro to invest $1 billion over three years in cloud

It unveils Wipro FullStride services

Wipro Ltd. said it would invest $1 billion in cloud technologies, capabilities, acquisitions and partnerships over the next three years.

The firm unveiled Wipro FullStride Cloud Services to bring together a full portfolio of its cloud-related capabilities, offerings and talent for the convenience of its global clients.

This commitment builds on Wipro’s existing cloud business with clients and significantly expands the investment with its partners and hyperscalers, creating industry solutions that accelerate results for mutual clients, as per a filing.

“With our $1 billion investment in cloud capabilities and the launch of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services, we are in a far stronger position to simplify, orchestrate and accelerate the cloud journey for our clients,’’ said Thierry Delaporte, chief executive officer and managing director.

Wipro has seen consistent growth in its cloud business and currently employs more than 79,000 cloud professionals. More than 10,000 of these people are certified by cloud service providers.

Over the past 12 months, the tech firm has announced cloud-related wins with Telefónica Germany/ O2, Verifone and E.ON in addition to Metro AG, ‘one of the largest cloud deals in Wipro’s history.’