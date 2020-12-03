Industry

Webinar on exchange traded funds

Special Corrrespondent Chennai 03 December 2020 22:34 IST
Updated: 03 December 2020 22:52 IST

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund and The Hindu BusinessLine will conduct a webinar on the topic ‘Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) – Simplified’, on December 5 at 5 p.m.

Experts from the industry will provide advice on mutual funds and answer all queries related to mutual funds.

The webinar will be a conversation between Chintan Haria, Head, Product Development and Strategy at ICICI Pruduntial Mutual Fund, and Radhika Merwin, Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

To register for this free webinar, log on to https://bit.ly/EDITICICI

Webinar ID: 884 4761 2671

