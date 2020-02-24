Vitara Brezza launched at ₹7.34 lakh

NEW DELHI

24 February 2020 22:37 IST

Maruti Suzuki on Monday launched the petrol version of its compact SUV Vitara Brezza with a price tag of ₹7.34 lakh onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

The car, which was first unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this month, comes with a 1.5 litre K-series BS6 petrol engine, and would offer 5-speed manual as well as automatic transmission with Smart Hybrid version.

While the manual variants are priced between ₹7.34 lakh and ₹9.98 lakh, the automatic transmission variants are priced between ₹9.75 lakh and ₹11.40 lakh.

