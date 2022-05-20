  • The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved amendments to the National Policy on Biofuels, 2018, to advance the date by which fuel companies have to increase the percentage of ethanol in petrol to 20%, from 2030 to 2025.
  • A NITI Ayog Committee report of June 2021 lays out a comprehensive picture of ethanol blending, the challenges and a roadmap.
  • Car makers have said that with modifications in engines (hardware and tuning), the loss in efficiency due to blended fuel can be reduced. To compensate the consumers for a drop in efficiency from ethanol blended fuels, tax incentives on E20 fuel may be considered.