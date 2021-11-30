TRAI issues paper on 5G spectrum auction

NEW DELHI

Telecom regulator TRAI on Tuesday released a detailed consultation paper seeking stakeholder input for more than 70 questions related to auctioning of spectrum that will be used to offer 5G service.

The consultation paper follows a September 13 letter from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), requesting the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to provide recommendations on ‘Auction of spectrum in the frequencies identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) / 5G”.

These included issues such as applicable reserve price, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned, associated conditions such as upfront payments, applicable moratorium period after the payments and the number of deferred payment instalments.

“In this consultation paper specific issues have been raised for consideration of stakeholders... Written comments on the issues raised in the Consultation Paper are invited from the stakeholders by December 28, 2021 and counter-comments by January 11, 2022,” the regulator said.