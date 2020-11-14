TKM suspends 39 at Bidadi, lockout drags

New Delhi

14 November 2020 03:41 IST

The firm had declared a lockout at its two plants in Bidadi in Karnataka on November 10 following workers’ union members resorting to a sit-in strike at the factory premises to protest the suspension of a worker.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday said it had suspended 39 union members at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka for involvement in acts of misconduct and in line with the company’s disciplinary rules even as the facility remained closed for the fourth consecutive day.

The two plants have a total installed capacity of 3.10 lakh units a year.