ADVERTISEMENT

TII, Premji Invest to acquire Lotus Surgicals

March 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

The acquisition is the first step for TII and PI to initiate a medtech platform to design, manufacture and distribute innovative medical products at affordable price points.

The Hindu Bureau

Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) and Premji Invest on Saturday signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. from India Medical Consumables Holdings Ltd. for ₹348 crore.

TII will acquire 67% while Premji Invest will acquire the balance 33% subject to completion of certain conditions precedent. Currently, Lotus is engaged in the business of wound closure products.

TII will invest up to ₹233 crore and Premji Invest will invest up to ₹115 crore, it said in a statement

The acquisition is the first step for TII and PI to initiate a medtech platform to design, manufacture and distribute innovative medical products at affordable price points.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

M.A.M. Arunachalam, TII executive chairman said, “the acquisition of Lotus marks our entry into the med-tech business.“

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US