TII, Premji Invest to acquire Lotus Surgicals

March 25, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST

Tube Investments of India Ltd (TII) and Premji Invest on Saturday signed a share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. from India Medical Consumables Holdings Ltd. for ₹348 crore.

TII will acquire 67% while Premji Invest will acquire the balance 33% subject to completion of certain conditions precedent. Currently, Lotus is engaged in the business of wound closure products.

TII will invest up to ₹233 crore and Premji Invest will invest up to ₹115 crore, it said in a statement

The acquisition is the first step for TII and PI to initiate a medtech platform to design, manufacture and distribute innovative medical products at affordable price points.

ADVERTISEMENT

M.A.M. Arunachalam, TII executive chairman said, “the acquisition of Lotus marks our entry into the med-tech business.“