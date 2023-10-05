Tata Motors to reskill 50% staff to transition to EV manufacturing by 2027

October 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

Tata Motors, a leader in the four wheeler passenger Electric Vehicles (EV) segment in India, said it is implementing a multi-pronged strategy to upskill its workforce to be future-ready to transition to the EV landscape.

The company said it has set an ambitious target of equipping over 50% of its workforce with the latest auto tech capabilities within 5-years.

Focusing on capability-building, Tata Motors said it has partnered with educational institutions, and developed curated training modules to address the developmental needs of all employees beginning with shopfloor technicians to line engineers, and plant management. The company said over 57,000 employees are at various stages of training.

These modules are delivering relevant technical and functional skills, as well as managerial and leadership capabilities to enable employees migrate to the EV ecosystem. Mechanical engineers who have worked on Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) are being trained in electronics and software streams.

While giving a presentation on the company’s strategy to reskill its employees Sitaram Kandi, Vice President, Human Resources, Tata Motors , said “collaborating with tech partners and academic institutions, tailor-made training programmes, a nationwide ‘learn & earn’ apprenticeship programme and a sharp focus on diversity and inclusion, is enabling us to develop and nurture a capable, future-ready workforce that is fit to excel.”

