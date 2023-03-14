ADVERTISEMENT

Tablesh Pandey appointed LIC MD

March 14, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - New Delhi

Tablesh Pandey will replace present managing director B.C. Patnaik

PTI

Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on March 14 said it has elevated Tablesh Pandey, executive director of the company, as its managing director.

His appointment is effective from April 1, 2023, according to a regulatory filing.

Mr. Pandey will replace present managing director B.C. Patnaik, it said.

LIC presently has four managing directors.

Pursuant to a government notification, "Tablesh Pandey, Executive Director, LIC of India, has been appointed as Managing Director, LIC vice B C Patnaik with effect from the date of assumption of charge of the office on or after 1st April, 2023...," the company said.

