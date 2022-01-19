Symphony Technology Group rebrands McAfee, FireEye combine as Trellix

Bengaluru

19 January 2022 17:33 IST

Symphony Technology Group (STG), a California-based private equity firm, has merged two of its recent acquisitions, McAfee Enterprise and FireEye and rebranded the combined entity asTrellix, positioning it as an extended detection and response provider.

In March last year, STG acquired an anti-virus and computer security company, McAfee, for $4 billion and in June the PE major acquired cyber security firm FireEye for $1.2 billion.

“We are incredibly excited to have Trellix in the STG portfolio,” said William Chisholm, managing partner, STG. “Customers can expect Trellix’s living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market.”

Advertising

Advertising

The new name evokes the structure of a trellis, a strong and safe framework used to support the structured growth of climbing plants and trees. Trellix will deliver its brand promise to build resilient and confident organizations through living security—security technology that learns and adapts to protect operations from the most advanced threat actors, as per a statement from STG.

Bryan Palma, chief executive officer, Trellix said, “Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.”

Both McAfee and FireEye already have a strong presence in India. “As of now, we have no idea what this merger would mean for the Indian market. However, this will lead to client consolidation and better traction globally for these two brands: McAfee and FireEye,’‘ said a cyber analyst.

STG is expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later this quarter. This will include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).