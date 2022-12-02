Sugar production marginally up at 47.9 lakh tonnes in Oct.-Nov.: ISMA

December 02, 2022 08:34 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - New Delhi

India’s sugar production has increased marginally to 47.9 lakh tonnes in the October-November period , according to industry body ISMA.

Sugar marketing year runs from October to September.

In a statement, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said that production of the sweetener till November 30 in the current 2022-23 marketing year was 47.9 lakh tonnes as against 47.2 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period of the last year.

The number of operating factories were also higher at 434 against 416 which operated last year on the corresponding date, it added.

As per the ISMA data, sugar production in Maharashtra stood at 20 lakh tonnes during the first two months of 2022-23 as against 20.3 lakh tonnes in the year-earlier period. In Uttar Pradesh, sugar output rose to 11.2 lakh tonnes from 10.4 lakh tonnes.

Sugar production in Karnataka fell to 12.1 lakh tonnes from 12.8 lakh tonnes.

On the ethanol front, ISMA said that the OMCs (oil marketing companies) had so far allocated around 460 crore litre for supply in ESY (ethanol supply year) 2022-23 in the first two EoI (expressions of interest) floated by them. Ethanol supply year runs from December to November.

The OMCs had floated a third EoI for requirement of additional 139 crore litres, for which the last date of submission was November 30, 2022. The OMCs are currently examining the bids and are expected to do the allocations shortly, the association said.

