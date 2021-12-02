Star Health IPO sees 79% subscription

CHENNAI

02 December 2021 21:56 IST

Retail investors bid for 110% of the shares reserved for them, while the QIB portion was subscribed 103%, according to a filing

The initial public offering by Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd. was subscribed 79.3%, with bids received for 3.56 crore equity shares against 4.49 crore shares on offer, as per exchange data. The offer closed on Thursday.

Retail investors bid for 110% (₹784 crore) of the shares reserved for them, while the QIB portion was subscribed 103% (₹2,204 crore), according to a filing. The part reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 19% and the employees’ portion, was bid 10%. The full subscription for the QIB portion indicated ‘strong response’ from big investors, a company official said.

