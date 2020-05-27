Staffing giants join forces to decode COVID-19 puzzle

Bengaluru

27 May 2020 16:22 IST

Give a clarion call: ‘Help India Get Back to Work Safely’

Randstad, The Adecco Group, ManpowerGroup and Gi Group, the Indian operations of four leading global HR services companies have formed an alliance to “Help India Get Back to Work Safely”. The four organisations have combined to leverage each other’s strengths in a non-commercial alliance to tackle the key challenges facing the labour market today.

The objective of this collaboration is to minimise the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy. For companies, it is now a question of getting their employees back to work quickly and, above all, safely.

The alliance’s actions will be focused on sharing best practices on health and safety protocols, to be established or updated for the ‘physical distancing economy’. Initially, the alliance will focus on companies in seven key sectors in India – IT/ITeS, Manufacturing, Infrastructure, PHL, Consulting – Business Services, Retail and E-Commerce and will consult with various stakeholders in the country in the coming weeks.

Thereafter, the best practice protocols collated from companies in these 7 sectors will be used to create a comprehensive compilation of instructions and concrete measures — a country-specific CoVID19: ‘Help India Get Back to Work Safely’ guide with practical advice and health and safety protocols, which can be used by organizations, to support a safe return to workplaces throughout India.

Through this alliance, the HR services industry is issuing a call to action to all relevant stakeholders to contribute and play their part. The alliance is also reaching out to Governments to support, stimulate and endorse these efforts to help India get back to work safely

Speaking on behalf of the India alliance, Paul Dupuis, MD & CEO, Randstad India said, “Our mission is to bring our collective knowledge to produce guidance and practical advice on how we can support India get back to work safely. This task will require close co-operation and co-ordination of various stakeholders – from employers, trade unions, industry associations, to the government.”

Marco Valsecchi, Country Manager & MD, Adecco Group, India said, “COVID - 19 has created a great disruption in the labour market and to entire communities and thus, it is imperative to return to work with the necessary precautions. In a ‘solution economy’, only the converging efforts of businesses, government, social enterprises and philanthropy will obtain the best results.”

Sandeep Gulati, MD, ManpowerGroup India said, “Dialing up the dimmer to help people return safely to work at the right speed, in the right way, is today’s leadership challenge. Though the restart will be divergent by industry there are best practices companies can follow for a return that puts the health of people first.”

Marcos Segador Arrebola, Country Manager, Gi Group India said, “We should treat this COVID-19 crisis as a defining moment for ourselves, our organizations and our country. A moment to make a difference.”