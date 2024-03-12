ADVERTISEMENT

Several commercial team members resigned as part of strategic restructuring: SpiceJet

March 12, 2024 12:17 pm | Updated 12:17 pm IST - New Delhi

With the recent fundraise, Spicejet spokesperson said it is speeding up the process of resolution of all past disputes, and continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor

PTI

As part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team have left the company, says airline spokesperson. | Photo Credit: Reuters

SpiceJet on March 12 said several members of its commercial team have resigned with immediate effect, as part of a strategic restructuring at the airline.

On March 11, sources said the airline’s Chief Operating Officer Arun Kashyap and Chief Commercial Officer Shilpa Bhatia have put in their papers.

“As part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, several members of the commercial team including the Chief Commercial Officer have left the company with immediate effect,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement on March 12.

With the recent fundraise, the spokesperson said it is speeding up the process of resolution of all past disputes, and continues to see significant growth in revenue and load factor.

