Seven higher education institutions to introduce cloud computing curricula from Amazon

The cloud computing content will be offered as part of undergraduate degree and postgraduate diploma programmes starting in September 2020.

Seven higher education institutions in India will adopt cloud computing curricula from Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate global initiative into their mainstream college syllabus to help develop the next generation of cloud professionals.

As per Amazon Web Services, this effort to integrate cloud computing curricula into mainstream college education will help address the growing requirement for cloud skills in India by providing students with the knowledge and competency-based credentials in cloud architecture, data analytics, cyber security, machine learning, and software development.

The institutions offering the newly-designed Bachelor of Technology degree programmes in Information Technology and Computer Science include Chitkara University, Punjab; Galgotias University, Uttar Pradesh; Manav Rachna University, Delhi and NCR; Noida Institute of Engineering and Technology, Uttar Pradesh; Sharda University, Delhi and NCR; and SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Tamil Nadu. The ASM Institute of Management and Computer Studies in Maharashtra will offer syllabus combined with the AWS Educate cloud curricula for its Post Graduate Diploma in Management – Emerging Technology.

“Building a cloud-ready workforce is key to enabling technology-led growth in India that will drive innovation at speed and create impact at scale,” said Rahul Sharma, president, India and South Asia Public Sector, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

“Integrating cloud curricula as part of mainstream college education represents a shift in the way the industry and academia can come together to build the next-generation of highly-skilled cloud professionals. We are honoured to work with accredited education institutions in India to drive this change,” he said while addressing a media conference on July 10.

All students participating in the degree and diploma programs will be enrolled in AWS Educate, Amazon's global initiative to provide students comprehensive resources for building skills in the cloud, and provided with AWS Promotional Credits to gain real-world, hands-on experience using AWS cloud technology.

Industry apex body NASSCOM said it would facilitate greater industry participation by engaging key employers in information technology (IT) and information technology-enabled services (ITES) segments in India, to build a talent pipeline equipped with cloud skills.