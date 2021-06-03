SAP all set to build world’s largest business network

Christian Klein

Bengaluru

03 June 2021 18:18 IST

Doing business together under a networked ecosystem is key: SAP global CEO, Christian Klein.

SAP's new vision is to build the world’s largest business community, enabling customers to easily connect with companies across supply chains to create networked economies around industries, said its global CEO, Christian Klein.

“During this unprecedented year, the importance of the communities we’re part of has never been clearer,” Mr. Klein who is also a Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE said in an online media interaction held in connection with the annual business and technology event SAPPHIRE NOW on Thursday.

As a precursor to this `bold vision', the German tech firm unveiled SAP Business Network, to create new business communities able to improve business outcomes, better navigate changing economic and geopolitical conditions and enhance sustainability contributions.

The newly unveiled business platform, touted to be the world’s largest, on SAP Business Network, would bring Ariba Network, SAP Logistics Business Network and SAP Asset Intelligence Network, together.

Therefore, members of the new SAP Business Network would be able to access a single, unified portal to gain a holistic view into their supply chain ecosystem, logistics and traceability, and equipment management and maintenance.

“While we have all seen the power of networks in our personal lives, this networked ecosystem for businesses doing business together is unique. Over 5.5 million organisations will benefit from being members of this connected community,'' said the company.

To support this central theme of network consolidation, SAP would be announcing new innovations designed to help companies modernise and digitalise their business processes to become intelligent enterprises, Mr. Klein further said.

In addition, customers would be able to benefit from a new portfolio of sustainability-specific business applications that deliver exceptional transparency and measurement capability across the supply chain.

During the pandemic, the most resilient companies were those who embraced technology to transform their business processes while those who simply leveraged cloud infrastructure and didn’t actually digitalise core business processes did not fare as well, noted SAP, emphasising the increased criticality of tech adoption.