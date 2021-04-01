Samsung launches TV Plus service in India

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 11:45 IST

Consumers will get access to content across genres without any subscription, says company

Samsung has introduced ‘TV Plus’ service in India, which will allow its smart televisions to access free content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos.

“With the introduction of TV Plus, consumers will get instant access to exciting content across genres such as news, lifestyle, technology, gaming and science, sports and outdoors, music, movies and bingeable shows, without any subscription,” Samsung said in a statement.

To access the service, consumers will need to have a 2017 onward model of Samsung Smart TV and an Internet connection.

TV Plus will also be available on most Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablet devices with Android O OS or higher software version. Services for Galaxy smartphones are expected in April 2021. The TV Plus app can be downloaded from both Samsung Galaxy Store and Google Play Store.

“The service is being introduced keeping in mind the change in consumer behaviour during the pandemic-led lockdown period, when consumers, especially Millennials and Gen Z, began to explore their televisions more and more for new and exciting content. In India...users will be able to access 27 global and local channels. More partners will be on-boarded soon to make the service more robust,” the company said.

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.