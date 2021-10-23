RIL net surges 43% on oil products demand

Bengaluru

Telecom unit Jio sees profit jump 24%

Reliance Industries Ltd., India’s most valuable company, reported second-quarter profit that jumped 43% to exceed market expectations, as higher demand for oil products boosted its mainstay oil-to-chemicals business.

The conglomerate, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, said consolidated profit rose to ₹136.80 billion in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹95.67 billion a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of ₹134.65 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from the oil-to-chemicals unit, home to both its refining and petrochemicals operations, rose 58.1%, benefiting from a sharp recovery in demand across products and higher transportation fuel margin, the company said.

Reliance’s telecom unit Jio reported a 24% rise in profit. Overall revenue from operations rose 50% to ₹1.74 trillion from a year earlier.