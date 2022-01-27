Renault-Nissan to ally more in $26 bn EV bet

Tokyo

27 January 2022 22:46 IST

The two-decade old alliance, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, said it would increase the number of common platforms for electric vehicles (EV) to five from four.

Renault and Nissan will work more closely together to make electric cars, they said on Thursday, detailing plans to spend €23 billion ($26 billion) on the transition to cleaner vehicles over the next five years.

They will be used to build a combined EV line-up of 35 vehicles by 2030, the companies said in a press release. By 2026, four fifths of all their models would share common platforms, the firms added.

