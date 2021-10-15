Reliance Retail forays into ultra-premium grocery segment with 'Freshpik'

New Delhi

15 October 2021 10:35 IST

It has been dsesigned keeping in mind the refined tastes and delicate aesthetic sensibilities of food connoisseurs, the outlet says

Reliance Retail on Thursday, October 14, 2021, forayed into ultra-premium grocery segment in India with the launch of brand 'Freshpik', offering an exquisite range of food products sourced from select local and international destinations.

Also read: Reliance Retail to roll out 7-Eleven convenience stores in India

Designed keeping in mind the refined tastes and delicate aesthetic sensibilities of food connoisseurs and well-travelled gourmands, the Freshpik store offers a melange of food products and beverages presented through a bevy of immersive shopping concepts, said a Reliance Retail statement.

Advertising

Advertising

It has opened its first Freshpik experiential gourmet food superstore at Jio World Drive in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Mumbai, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd added.

The range of food items offered at Freshpik include staples, freshly picked fruits and vegetables —with specially curated exotic and organic varieties and live microgreens, apart from essential ingredients for international cuisines such as Italian, Thai, Japanese, Korean and a rich selection of finest breads, artisanal cheese, ice creams, frozen desserts and chocolates from local and international producers.

"The 'Good for You' range of premium and healthy food products caters to the diverse dietary preferences of the health-conscious customers," it said.

Apart from this, customers can also choose from exotic varieties of tea and coffee; a wide range of personal care products, including premium Ayurvedic and natural products; a host of kitchen accessories like cooking ware, serveware, and bespoke and ready-to-pick gifting options.

‘Immersive shopping concepts’

Besides, it will also offer "immersive shopping concepts" created by integrating digital and physical themes – that elevate the experience of shopping to a whole new plane.

"Many of these concepts are being implemented for the first time in India," it said. ...For instance, the wine store stocking renowned wines, also has an inbuilt tasting room where customers can try wines and beers of their choice, and even engage in appreciation and education sessions.

"The young ones can get a customised 3D printing done on chocolates at the Cadbury Purple room, or indulge themselves at the cheese sauce counter or the live salad and sandwiches counter. The chocoholics can savour the finest and best of chocolates from Godiva, Smoor, Cadbury and a host of finest farm-to bar chocolate brands," it said.

The Candy Paradise is a treat for kids, where they can also enjoy a serving of fresh milkshake and waffles at Epigamia's Yogurt Bar or live popcorn and cotton candy pop-ups at 4,700 BC popcorn. At the staples counter, they can watch nut butter or nut milk being freshly prepared, said Reliance.

Reliance Retail CEO Grocery Retail, Damodar Mall said: "If good food is your thing, Freshpik is a paradise. It's a playground to delight all our senses, touch, see, smell, hear, taste, enjoy. Come with your own wish list of food. Freshpik is a food experience, not just a store.” Earlier, this week, Reliance Retail had opened first 7-Eleven convenience store in India.

Reliance Retail is a subsidiary of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, holding company of all the retail companies under the RIL Group.

RRVL had reported a consolidated turnover of ₹1.57 lakh crore for the year ended March 31, 2021.