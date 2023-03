March 25, 2023 10:25 am | Updated 10:25 am IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Industries Ltd has appointed Srikanth Venkatachari as chief financial officer effective June 1, according a late evening release by the company.

He takes over from Alok Agarwal, who has been CFO since 2005, and will now assume the role of senior advisor to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Venkatachari is currently the joint CFO for the company.