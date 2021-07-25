Reliance Digital’s electronics sale to go live on July 26

NEW DELHI

25 July 2021

Reliance Digital said, all stores and delivery partners are strictly following Covid-safety measures in the interest of the safety of customers and employees

E-commerce platform Reliance Digital has announced that its ‘Digital India Sale’ will go live July 26 onwards.

Terming it as ‘India’s biggest electronics sale’, the company said shoppers will get “unbeatable deals” on the wide range of electronic items along with an assured 10% Cashback on SBI Credit Cards on a minimum transaction of ₹10,000 from July 22 to August 5, 2021.

The company said OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone will be available for sale after its launch on July 28. Additionally, deals will be available on wearables such as Apple Watch Series 6 Cellular 44mm and Samsung Galaxy Active 2. Customers looking to buy laptops can get benefits worth up to ₹14,990, in addition to bank cashback and brand warranty offers, it added.

The company said that besides easy financing and EMI options, customers can also choose from options such as ‘Insta Delivery’ — delivery in less than 3 hours, and ‘Store Pick-up’. All stores and delivery partners are strictly following Covid-safety measures in the interest of the safety of customers and employees, it added.

“There will be a range of exciting offers on other electronic items as well. 32-inch smart TVs will be available at prices starting from ₹12,990. Direct-cool refrigerators will be available at prices starting from ₹11,990, along with freebies worth up to ₹1,999. Top-load washing machines will be available at prices starting from ₹13,290, along with freebies worth up to ₹1,999…,” the company said.