RBI supersedes Srei Infrastructure Finance, Srei Equipment Finance boards

04 October 2021 17:00 IST

RBI to initiate insolvency proceedings

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has superseded the boards of Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd and Srei Equipment Finance Ltd and has appointed an administrator to run these entities till NCLT process kicks in.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 45-IE (1) of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Reserve Bank on Monday superseded the Board of Directors of Srei Infrastructure Finance Limited (SIFL) and Srei Equipment Finance Limited (SEFL), owing to governance concerns and defaults by the aforesaid companies in meeting their various payment obligations,” the RBI said in an order.

Rajneesh Sharma, Ex- Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda has been appointed as the Administrator of the aforesaid companies under Section 45-IE (2) of the RBI Act.

“The Reserve Bank also intends to shortly initiate the process of resolution of the above two NBFCs under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Insolvency and Liquidation Proceedings of Financial Service Providers and Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2019 and would also apply to the NCLT for appointing the Administrator as the Insolvency Resolution Professional,” the order said.