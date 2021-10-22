Industry

PSU banks may get more capital in Q4

Photo used for representational purpose only. A man speaks on the phone outside an ICICI Bank branch in Kolkata. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI NEW DELHI 22 October 2021 04:34 IST
Updated: 21 October 2021 23:13 IST

The government, in Budget 2021-22, made an allocation of ₹20,000 crore for capital infusion in the state-owned banks

The Centre is likely to pump capital in public sector banks during the last quarter of the current financial year to meet the regulatory requirements.

The capital position of banks would be reviewed in the next quarter, and depending on the requirement, the infusion will be made to meet the regulatory needs.

Going forward, sources said, the rise in stressed assets would determine capital requirement.

