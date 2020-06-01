Prioritising production as per dealer requirements: Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Bengaluru

01 June 2020 15:01 IST

The company sold a total of 1,639 units this May. It had sold 12,138 units in the domestic market in the corresponding month last year, and exported 928 units of the Etios.

Having announced the resumption of production in its plant in Bidadi since 26th May, TKM has been catering to the pending orders the company received since the lockdown began. By mid-May, almost 60% of Toyota's dealerships were operational. However, this did not include the key metropolitan markets.

Having announced the resumption of production in its plant in Bidadi since 26th May, TKM has been catering to the pending orders the company received since the lockdown began. By mid-May, almost 60% of Toyota’s dealerships were operational. However, this did not include the key metropolitan markets.

On the monthly sales, Naveen Soni, senior vice-president, sales and service, said, “We are conscious of the dealer business conditions in various parts of the country and we have been prioritising production at our end as per dealer requirements, both in terms of quantity as well as the grades they require.”

He added, “The market has been slow and with a reduced demand, we have been able to wholesale only 20% of what we would have clocked under normal situations. However, retail sales have been much higher compared to wholesales (TKM sales to dealers), thereby helping us reduce the inventory levels at dealerships.”

TKM has resumed over 300 Toyota outlets, with ongoing sales operations in close to 220 outlets and service operations in over 230 outlets. It claimed in a release that dealerships have been exceeding 50% of its normal capacity from its open outlets.