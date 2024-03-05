ADVERTISEMENT

Post-COVID bounce continues to drive aesthetic industry, say industry experts at Barcelona conference

March 05, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - BARCELONA

The conference saw the participation of dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons from several countries including India, the U.K., Australia, and the U.S.A. 

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
“Combination therapy is the new buzz word as customers are getting much better results.” | Photo Credit: G. Ramakrishna

The interventional aesthetic industry is continuing to register the positive trend seen in the market post-COVID-19 said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma Lasers, among leading companies world-wide in the aesthetic and surgical markets. 

He added that the bounce in the industry has been maintained by people actively wanting to feel and look better. 

“The post-COVID growth and use of combination therapy are the key trends that we are registering,” he said speaking to The Hindu at the two-day Alma Academy conference in Barcelona which concluded earlier this week.

“Combination therapy is the new buzz word as customers are getting much better results when techniques and technologies are used together to provide wellness and care,” he explained.

The conference saw the participation of dermatologists, aesthetic doctors, cosmetic surgeons, and plastic surgeons from several countries including India, the U.K., Australia, and the U.S.A. Workshops and lectures on key skin care topics including use of Energy Based Device for scar removal, discussion of challenging cases from round the global etc were the highlights of the conference.

“Alma, as part of the Sisram group offers a complete ecosystem for high-end aesthetic and wellness solutions, including injectables, skincare, aesthetics and digital dentistry and home-use devices. In future the company plans to bring in this ecosystem for wellness to its users,” said Mr. Dayan.

The company which is a provider in the aesthetic and surgical markets, offering laser, light-based RF, plasma, and ultrasound technologies is also expanding its market.

Speaking about it venture into newer markets including China and Japan, Mr. Dayan noted that India too is an important market in the region. 

“With the growth in GDP and increased life span people world over want to live well in terms of their mental, physical, and social position. It’s a trend across globe. With the advancement in technology, we are now moving into the arena of offering safer, more controlled, and stable wellness knowledge through the doctors to our customers,” he explained.

Speaking about the growth and influence of social media in the field Mr. Dayan said that expansion of this new area should be seen as an opportunity. “We are reaching out and educating people through this medium and the engagement has been rewarding,” he said.

