Performing arts online learning gets leg up during pandemic

Mumbai

07 February 2022 12:19 IST

Kafqa Academy, a technology enabled performing arts platform, started amidst the pandemic said it has secured over 100,000 student registrations, a growth of 40 times.

The pandemic seems to have led to the online proliferation of learning of performing arts in India.

Kafqa Academy, a technology enabled performing arts platform, started amidst the pandemic said it has secured over 100,000 student registrations, a growth of 40 times, within 7 months of start of operation, indicating the demand from this segment to avail affordable learning conveniently.

Advertising

Advertising

The academy said it is enrolling students from more than 600 cities in India and onboarding nearly 14,000 students per month on an average. The online entity has also been delivering over 50,000 mins of live learning every day by over 60 instructors across 8 styles of music, dance & acting classes.

Shariq Plasticwala, Founder, said, “We are fortunate to see such rapid early adoption from customers for our learning services.”

“In 2022, we are looking to grow 12 times at our current growth rates, and we believe that we will end the year as the largest learning platform for performing arts in India – online or offline. All this within 18 months of launch,” he said.

“One of the biggest drawing factors is the fact that we have been able to unbundle creator skills into core skills such as dance, music & acting and content creation skills. Over 95% of our learners use the core skills we empower them with to create content on their own.” he added.

The farm enables users to learn from their home & in tier 2+ cities and facilitates access to a world-class performing arts curriculum where instructors are unavailable, it said.

It conducts classes in batches, enabling affordable price points to be offered to students. Additionally, workshops are offered on how to create content & performance videos.

The academy recently secured $1.3 million in pre-launch funding from investors and tech entrepreneurs.

The funding round was led by Global Founders Capital (GFC) and saw participation from investors such as Enzia Ventures and Better Capital, it said.