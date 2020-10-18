Paytm top up via credit card attracts 2% fee

New Delhi

18 October 2020 03:05 IST

Paytm users will have to pay a 2% fee on the amount added to their e-wallet using a credit card. Until now, users had to pay 2% fee if they loaded more than ₹10,000 in their e-wallets via credit card in a month.

“Nominal charge of 2% is applicable on adding money using credit card. Nominal fee is applicable since we pay high charges to your bank/payment network when you add money using a credit card. Please use UPI or debit card to add money for free,” says a message that pops up when customers try to add money to their Paytm wallet via credit card.

