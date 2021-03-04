PayPal eyes 1,000 hires in India in 2021

NEW DELHI

04 March 2021 01:00 IST

Digital payments company PayPal on Wednesday said it would hire 1,000 engineers this year for its India development centres across Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

PayPal said it would recruit these engineers in the areas of software product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics at the entry level, mid level, and senior roles, the company said in a statement.

The India Technology Centres currently employ more than 4,500 people in the three locations.

Advertising

Advertising

PayPal India has also announced its plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India.

The company highlighted that the pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and highlighted the benefits of adopting a digital first approach.

PayPal's products and services have become even more relevant now and hence, the need to focus on technology innovation across AI/ML, Data Science, Risk and Security, Customer Experience and other key areas, it said.

"Our India Technology Centres are the largest for PayPal outside of the US and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve," Guru Bhat, VP Omni Channel & Customer Success, GM – PayPal India, said.

He added that as digital payments move from a nice-to-have to an essential service, the company is focused on investing in and nurturing world-class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of its growing base of consumers and merchants.

Last month, Paypal said it will stop offering domestic payment services within India from April 1, and instead focus on enabling more international sales for Indian businesses.