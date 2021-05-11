OYO to show vaccination status of hotel staff on app

NEW DELHI

11 May 2021 17:37 IST

With ‘VaccinAid’, as a part of the booking journey, users on the OYO app will have visibility on hotels and homes with vaccinated staff, either with the first dose or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

Amid the second wave of the pandemic in India, hospitality chain OYO on Tuesday said it has rolled out a new feature to show the vaccination status of hotel staff across its properties.

“This initiative [called VaccinAid] is crucial to aid the recovery of impacted industries across the board, specifically for travel due to pandemic-led restrictions and the worry of stepping out,” Abhinav Sinha, Global COO & Chief Product Officer, OYO said.

The company in a statement said that an internal consumer survey found that 87% respondents will prefer hotels with vaccinated staff when they return to stay at hotels.

“Vaccination is the most important initiative to beat the virus. With mass vaccination drives taking place across the country, self-declared vaccine visibility on the app is a simple yet powerful intervention to reinforce trust among consumers,” Mr Sinha said.

