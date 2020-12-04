OTT streaming wars will further intensify in 2021: Study

Bengaluru

Over 3,000 people, of 16 years of age and above, from seven countries including India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were part of the study

Some 70 % of viewers prefer to consume content on their mobile phones, followed by TVs (55%) and personal computers (53%), found a study conducted by Brightcove Inc., a cloud services provider for video, in collaboration with Milieu, a consumer research and data analytics firm.

Over 3,000 people, of 16 years of age and above, from seven countries including India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan were part of the study carried out to gain insights into consumer behaviour, to understand viewers' preferences, and needs to deliver the services and content consumers want, where they want and when they want.

As per Brightcove, the study titled ‘The Future of OTT in South Asia’ is the first such survey of the market that investigates the streaming habits and preferences of consumers. This report seeks to dive into consumer preferences towards OTT (over-the-top) services. From subscriptions to payments to OTT advertising to user experiences, this report uncovers insights that will aid media companies, broadcasters, OTT streaming services, and content owners in charting their future in OTT.

"The Year 2020 saw the streaming wars intensifying and in 2021 we will see more of the same. This report offers insights on building an OTT strategy for the future,'' said Brightcove statement.

Some 60 % of respondents felt social media was very critical for them and they used various social media channels to discover new content and platforms. For 64 % of viewers, a monthly subscription was the most preferred consuming option while 55 % of viewers have one or more free online video sharing services as their go-to TV viewing platforms. Some 48 % of respondents said they were looking for more content options whereas 35 % of them were happy to access local content, according to the study.