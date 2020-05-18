Oppo suspends Noida factory operations, to screen 3,000 employees for COVID-19

New Delhi

18 May 2020 11:20 IST

Six workers of the smartphone maker were found infected by the virus.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has suspended operations at its Noida factory after six workers were found infected by the coronavirus, a senior Gautam Budh (GB) Nagar police officer said on May 18.

The company had resumed operations on May 15 after screening all employees who were asked to join work.

Based on information available with the GB Nagar police, the officer told PTI that six workers at the Noida plant of Oppo were reported COVID-19 positive.

When contacted, Oppo India said that the company had obtained permission from the State authorities to resume production, following the MHA directive.

“As an organisation that places the safety of all our employees and citizens at the forefront, we have not only undertaken COVID-19 tests for all employees at the manufacturing facility in Greater Noida but also suspended all operations at the plant. We are undertaking stringent measures to keep the employees safe,” the company said in a statement.

Oppo also said that it has started screening its more-than 3,000 workers and has approached the government for the test.

There have been total 255 coronavirus positive cases in GB Nagar as on May 17.

Till May 16, 4,738 samples were collected from all across GB Nagar district, comprising Noida and Greater Noida.