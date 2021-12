‘Omicron scare may hit hotel bookings in January-March’

NEW DELHI

30 December 2021 05:38 IST

Sentiment among business travellers low, says association

Low sentiment among business travellers on account of the Omicron scare is expected to take a toll on bookings during January-March,the Hotel Association of India said in its outlook for the coming year.

“The sentiment among business travellers is currently low owing to the Omicron scare and that is expected to take a toll on bookings during the Jan-March 2022 quarter,” said M. P. Bezbaruah, secretary general of the Hotel Association of India.

Year of hope

He observed that 2021 has been a year of hope, survival, and subtle recovery for the hotel industry in India.

Advertising

Advertising

“Easing up of local restrictions while ensuring an aggressive vaccination drive, coupled with the implementation of strict protocols to ensure safety and hygiene by hotels provided a major relief and boost to confidence amongst the travelling community,” he said.

“The rate per room has also largely returned to pre-COVID levels as far as leisure locations are concerned.

“Hotels across categories in metros continue to maintain average rates and are more likely to return to usual prices by the end of this fiscal,” Mr. Bezbaruah said.